Welwyn Hatfield 'stands together' for Holocaust Memorial Day - 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

PUBLISHED: 13:08 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 28 January 2020

Two events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Welwyn Garden City yesterday - exactly 75 years after Nazi prison camp Auschwitz was liberated.

This year's theme was 'Stand Together'. Picture: Kevin Lines PhotographyThis year's theme was 'Stand Together'. Picture: Kevin Lines Photography

Organised in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Interfaith, secondary schools in the borough came together in the morning to give a series of performances around this year's theme - 'Stand Together'.

A tribute on The Campus in Welwyn Garden City then took place, including readings, a two-minute silence and the releasing of symbolic peace doves.

Welwyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg said: "I was extremely impressed with the moving and heartfelt performances we saw today at the theatre.

"Our younger generations are already showing us how they are taking the lessons of the past and helping build a better future, in the natural world and also through these acts of remembrance."

Wendy Lidgate, from Welwyn Hatfield Interfaith, said: "It's been a great privilege to see the young people's presentations.

"Their performances were full of empathy - personally, I couldn't hold back the tears during the dance piece about Cambodia by pupils from Ridgeway Academy."

After the ceremony there was an opportunity to browse the accompanying art exhibition, also themed 'Stand Together', including submissions from local artists and members of the public.

The public exhibition will run at Campus West until this Sunday, February 2.

Welwyn Hatfield 'stands together' for Holocaust Memorial Day - 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

