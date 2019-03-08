Gallery

Welwyn Hatfield Hindu Festival brings a splash of colour to spring

Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt Jigar Bhatt

Welwyn Hatfield’s Indian community have had one of their most vibrant celebrations, with old and young alike joining in Holi, the Festival of Colours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt

Last Sunday (March 24), the air was filled with bright colour in the gardens of the Ludwick Family Club in Welwyn Garden City.

The festival of Holi is celebrated during a full moon in the Hindu month of ‘Phalgun’, or February to March.

It begins with a bonfire on Holi evening, and next day children and adults cover themselves in brightly coloured powders.

There is also dancing to Holi songs.

Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt

Councillor Pankit Shah, who attended with his family along with hundreds of others, said: “The festival of colours teaches humankind to transcend above caste and creed.

“It is a festival to forget old grievances and to meet others with great warmth and high spirits.”

Cllr Shah thanked the festival organisers and added: “The festival of colour gives an opportunity to reunite with family, friends and dear ones.

“This festivity brings colours into the life of people, when they can take a break from their monotonous life and share the joy with loved ones.

Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt Hundreds of people celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Welwyn Garden City, with masses of bright coloured powders. Picture: Jigar Bhatt

“It is also wonderful celebration to bring the community together and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.”