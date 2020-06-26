Advanced search

Hatfield regeneration project’s concrete crushing plant seen as ‘cruel joke’

PUBLISHED: 12:48 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 26 June 2020

County and borough councillor Paul Zukowskyj in front of the High View regeneration project. Picture: Welhat LibDems

County and borough councillor Paul Zukowskyj in front of the High View regeneration project. Picture: Welhat LibDems

Archant

A controversial concrete crushing plant, which is often described as a muncher, will be used at a new housing development in Hatfield.

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilWork is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The £45m regeneration of the Hilltop area will involve the demolishing of a number of vacant buildings in preparation for the development of 146 new homes, shops, and public spaces.

But borough councillor for Welham Green and Hatfield south Paul Zukowskyj said the developer, Lovells, does not have to place a crushing plant on site when it could be dealt with at a facility near the A414.

Cllr Zukowskyj, who is also the county councillor for Hatfield south, explained concrete crushing plants are notoriously noisy and dusty, but WHBC approval of the plan suggests they think the noise and dust will be “acceptable”.

He continued: “Siting this sort of plant next to residents’ homes, with zero effort to reassure residents their concerns would be unfounded, demonstrates the low regard WHBC has for south Hatfield residents. It’s just not acceptable.”

The shops before it became a building site in the Hilltop area a few weeks ago. Picture: Alan DaviesThe shops before it became a building site in the Hilltop area a few weeks ago. Picture: Alan Davies

“We had all expected some noise and disturbance, but this facility could well be a cruel joke. Why can’t the material be taken to a permanent, dedicated, facility such as that on the A414? If WHBC had any regard for the residents of our area this plan would have been refused, or at least some reassurance given to residents about the potential impacts of this plan.”

In response, a WHBC spokeswoman has said that a small concrete crushing machine “is standard practice” in a development like this.

She added: “There are stringent measures in place, and agreed as part of the planning application, to minimise its impact, including the position of the equipment, dust suppression and noise controls. The full list of measures is available to view on the council’s website.

“The demolition contractor has made contact with all local residents and businesses and provided contact details should they need to raise concerns.”

However Cllr Zukowskyj believes he should have been made aware of the crusher, by WHBC, and only found out too late.

The borough council has pointed out that this was approved in a planning application, which can be found here: planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2020/1064/PN14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hatfield students could be evicted after Uni of Herts said they could stay

The University of Hertfordshire's student accomodation. Picture: Craig Auckland / Diane Auckland

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

Welwyn Garden City boy robbed by two teenagers with knives

A teenager was robbed in Welwyn Garden City yesterday at knife point.

Most Read

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hatfield students could be evicted after Uni of Herts said they could stay

The University of Hertfordshire's student accomodation. Picture: Craig Auckland / Diane Auckland

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

Welwyn Garden City boy robbed by two teenagers with knives

A teenager was robbed in Welwyn Garden City yesterday at knife point.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield regeneration project’s concrete crushing plant seen as ‘cruel joke’

County and borough councillor Paul Zukowskyj in front of the High View regeneration project. Picture: Welhat LibDems

Long road to recovery for consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who contracted COVID-19

Kate Steiner, a consultant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been ill at home since contracting coronavirus two months ago. Courtesy of Kate Steiner

Codicote man’s 80 mile birthday walk raises more than £2,000 for national charity

80-year-old Malcolm Gough has raised �2,500 for the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Supplied

‘Extraordinary times’ to be remembered through Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar archive project

An example of the type of memories to be sent in according to Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: HBC

Entries now open for the Herts Business Awards

Hertfordshire Business Awards 2020