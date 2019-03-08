Herts and Welwyn Hatfield councils confident objections on Hatfield £45 million plans can be overcome
PUBLISHED: 09:33 05 September 2019
Hertfordshire and Welwyn Hatfield councils are confident that objections to a £45 million regeneration scheme in Hatfield can be overcome.
The project at Hilltop - submitted for planning in June - contains a plan by developer Lovell to build 150 new homes made up of one-bed flats to three-bed houses and a new doctor's surgery.
The High View development has since been commented on by both Thames Water, the sewerage provider, in June, and objected to by Herts County Council in its role of lead local flood authority, in August.
Both seem to raise concerns surrounding storm water management and the potential to overload sewers.
Thames Water said it "has identified an inability of the existing foul water network infrastructure to accommodate the needs of this development proposal".
While Herts County Council criticised the storm water management plan and made a formal objection because of the flood risks posed.
It has since said it is working with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to rectify concerns that increased rainfall could create drainage issues on the development. "We are, however, reasonably confident that all our requirements will have been satisfied," a HCC spokeswoman said.
But the developer Lovell said it has addressed the issues with Thames Water.
"We are continuing to work through issues raised at this stage by Hertfordshire County Council. These objections should not delay the project, and we look forward to the application going before committee next month," a Lovell spokesman said.
Paul Zukowskyj, Liberal Democrat councillor for Welham Green and Hatfield South - close to the development - said: "It's astonishing to see these sort of serious issues being raised by these organisations at this stage - you would expect issues like these to have been agreed much earlier on."
WHBC said a quarter of the homes built, which is estimated to be around 38 homes, will be set aside for affordable housing needs in the historic neighbourhood which dates back to the 1950s.
The planning application can be viewed by searching planning.welhat.gov.uk using '6/2019/1067/MAJ'.