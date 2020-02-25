Advanced search

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:16 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 25 February 2020

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

CCTV images have been released following the theft of a purse at a dental surgery in Hatfield.

At around 3.15pm on Friday, 7 February, the purse containing bank cards, cash and photos was stolen from a bag at Hilltop Dental Surgery, High View.

Police have released images of a man who they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

PC Jess Gibbs said: "We believe the man pictured was in the dental surgery at around the time of the incident so he could have vital information that will help us.

"If you recognise him, please get in touch. Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who has other useful information.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/11583/20."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can tell Herts Police what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Hatfield using echo. Go to bit.ly/police-welhat and have your say.

