Stores shut their doors in Herts High Streets amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:49 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 21 March 2020

High streets are turning into ghost towns as non-essential retailers close their doors in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The flagship John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City has announced today that it will shut up on Monday evening.

Other famous brands, ranging from Sweaty Betty and Top Shop through to Oxfam and TK Maxx, are ceasing to trade during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, food chains are taking steps to support vulnerable customers and NHS workers.

Marks & Spencer is reserving the first hour of trade every Monday and Thursday as a special shopping hour our more vulnerable and elderly customers to help them get the food and products they need.

