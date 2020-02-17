Advanced search

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 07:01 18 February 2020

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

Higgins Construction has been awarded the £44 million contract to design and build 208 new homes on the site of the former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

The scheme will comprise 52 shared ownership properties, 106 for affordable rent and 50 homes exclusively for the over 55s.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council rubber-stamped plans in December 2019 after a period of consultation.

Steve Leakey, managing director of Higgins said: "We are delighted to be awarded this prestigious contract at The Shredded Wheat Factory south site, which will deliver much needed affordable housing for the local community as well as a number of important local amenities.

"We have a proven track record on a number of successful schemes, including Clapham Park and Ealing Road, Alperton and we look forward to working in partnership to deliver another milestone project for the local community."

Steve Lawson, senior development manager for Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing added: "The former Shredded Wheat Factory is an iconic site at the heart of Welwyn Garden City history.

"Following seven decades as a bustling workspace, this former factory space will soon be serving the needs of the local community in a fresh new way as we prepare to regenerate the south site to reflect the unique needs of the diverse community."

