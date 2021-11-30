Christmas boost for Welwyn Garden City YMCA following £10,000 donation

Chris Benham (left), Heidi Cuffaro (second left) and Greg Purkiss (second right) present a cheque to One YMCA. - Credit: Michelle Black

Welwyn Garden City’s One YMCA has been given a festive boost after a £10,000 donation from a construction company.

HG Construction, based in Hitchin, made the donation after completing a 5k fun run, with two other charities also receiving money.

“It’s absolutely amazing to have such a great organisation like HG Construction right here on our doorstep and even more so when they genuinely understand just how much it takes to change the lives of those who need it most in our community,” said Mark Turner from One YMCA.

“This funding will enable us to massively accelerate the roll out of our new Digital Support Journey concept, helping us to deliver the right support in the right way, at the right time, and of course ‘in the right place’ maximising the positive impact.”

The donation comes at a time of change for One YMCA, which will soon move out of its current building in preparation for works to start on new purpose-built premises.

The new premises has been specifically designed to offer a new space, with inspirational design and facilities such as an IT suite and training kitchen to meet the needs of all those living and being supported there.

The Christmas period can also be one of the most testing times of the year for the homeless, and the money from HG Construction will allow the charity to provide further support.

“We are delighted to be able to donate this money to a very worthwhile local cause, thanks to the collective efforts of the HG team who firmly put their energies into our recent 5K charity fundraising event,” said Chris Benham, CEO of HG Construction

“We have close ties to the area and we are firmly committed to helping the local community.

“One YMCA does vital work in providing people in need with a safe, secure environment to live in as well as support services which will make a positive difference to their lives.

“As a responsible employer and active member of the local community, we are pleased to be able to offer our support to One YMCA and are confident that the money will be put to good use in bringing forward their Digital Support Journey concept.”