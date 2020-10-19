Four Potters Bar and Welwyn Hatfield green spaces recognised in parks award

Parkfield and Oakmere in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC Archant

A total of four Potters Bar and Welwyn Hatfield green spaces have been recognised in a top parks award, down from five last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King George V playing fields. Picture: Kevin Lines King George V playing fields. Picture: Kevin Lines

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

On Wednesday October 14, Hertsmere retained all seven Green Flag Awards, joining more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020. Oakmere Park in Potters Bar has won the annual award 18 times while Parkfield in Potters Bar has been awarded 12 times.

But the Lawn Cemetery in Southway, Hatfield did not make the cut this year, as Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Park – for the 20th time – and King George V playing fields – for the 11th time – received a Green Flag Award.

Hertsmere borough councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive these Green Flag Awards for yet another year.

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: WHBC Stanborough Lakes. Picture: WHBC

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, especially during the pandemic, when our parks and open spaces have become a haven for residents during the lockdown for exercise, escape and relaxation. This award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and open spaces to such a high standard.

“We would not have this kind of success without the hard work and dedication of our parks team and our grounds maintenance contractor John O’Conner Ground Maintenance Limited. I would also like to give a special mention to our friends groups.”

Commenting on Hertsmere’s success, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Hertsmere Borough Council has achieved the highest international standards at King George Recreation Ground, Aberford Park, Oakmere Park, Parkfield, Fisher’s Field Nature Reserve, Bushey Rose Garden and Mary Forsdyke Garden and Warren Lake demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

To find out more about parks visit parksherts.co.uk.