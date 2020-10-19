Advanced search

Four Potters Bar and Welwyn Hatfield green spaces recognised in parks award

PUBLISHED: 17:34 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 19 October 2020

Parkfield and Oakmere in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC

Parkfield and Oakmere in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC

Archant

A total of four Potters Bar and Welwyn Hatfield green spaces have been recognised in a top parks award, down from five last year.

King George V playing fields. Picture: Kevin LinesKing George V playing fields. Picture: Kevin Lines

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

On Wednesday October 14, Hertsmere retained all seven Green Flag Awards, joining more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020. Oakmere Park in Potters Bar has won the annual award 18 times while Parkfield in Potters Bar has been awarded 12 times.

But the Lawn Cemetery in Southway, Hatfield did not make the cut this year, as Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Park – for the 20th time – and King George V playing fields – for the 11th time – received a Green Flag Award.

Hertsmere borough councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive these Green Flag Awards for yet another year.

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: WHBCStanborough Lakes. Picture: WHBC

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, especially during the pandemic, when our parks and open spaces have become a haven for residents during the lockdown for exercise, escape and relaxation. This award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and open spaces to such a high standard.

“We would not have this kind of success without the hard work and dedication of our parks team and our grounds maintenance contractor John O’Conner Ground Maintenance Limited. I would also like to give a special mention to our friends groups.”

Commenting on Hertsmere’s success, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Hertsmere Borough Council has achieved the highest international standards at King George Recreation Ground, Aberford Park, Oakmere Park, Parkfield, Fisher’s Field Nature Reserve, Bushey Rose Garden and Mary Forsdyke Garden and Warren Lake demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

To find out more about parks visit parksherts.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Independent Welwyn Garden City florists remain ‘quite positive’ despite coronavirus challenges

Lambert's Flower Company owners Nicola and Paul are remaining positive for the future.

Four Potters Bar and Welwyn Hatfield green spaces recognised in parks award

Parkfield and Oakmere in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC

Hatfield rail crash memorial remembers victims who lost their lives

Flowers laid by the Arthur family, Leeds rail crew, local residents, Hatfield Town Council with a plaque in memory of Robert Alcorn. Picture: HTC

Shop Local: How has your business been affected by the pandemic?

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas.

Trestle Theatre Company’s £65k boost from government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund

Trestle Theatre Company in St Albans has received money from the Government's £1.57billion Cultural Recovery Funding from Arts Council England.