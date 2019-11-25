Advanced search

Potters Bar pupil's design picked as council's Christmas card

PUBLISHED: 17:42 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 25 November 2019

Alll the winners of the Mayor of Hertsmere’'s annual seasonal card competition. Picture:HBC.

Children from across Hertsmere primary schools brought festive cheer by entering the Mayor of Hertsmere's annual seasonal card competition.

10-year-old Emma Brazil, from Ladbrooke JMI School in Potters Bar, has been named overall winners of this year's contest along with seven-year-old Iris Archard, from Bushey Manor School.

Emma's design with a cheerful snowman and Christmas tree theme has been earmarked as the council's corporate card, while Iris's design of a robin evokes the part nature plays at this time of year. Two runners-up were also announced.

All winners received a certificate, gift voucher, a large poster version of their design and a pack of their own cards to give to friends and family.

Mayor Cllr Plancey said: "The standard of entries is always high and the designs have included a wide variety of themes this year from all across the world - including our very own Chinese dragon to wish everyone not only a Happy Christmas but also a Happy New Year!"

