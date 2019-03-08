Potters Bar councillors urge Hertsmere Borough Council to support LGBTQ+ rights

Hertsmere borough should be doing more to support LGBTQ+ rights, say two Potters Bar councillors.

During today's full council meeting, Furzefield ward Cllr Christian Grey will propose a motion to "ensure the borough is more inclusive of, and positively celebrates the local LGBTQ+ community".

The motion will then be seconded by Cllr Chris Myers, who along with Cllr Grey makes up Hertsmere's first out gay councillor couple.

Cllr Grey said in his suppport of the amendment: "Despite the progress which has been made, the fight is as relevant now as it has ever been.

"In recent weeks we have seen high profile attacks on numerous members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Equally worrying is the increase of reported attacks on trans members of the community, with 28 in Hertfordshire reported in the last year alone."

If the motion goes ahead, Hertsmere would need to fly the Pride flag throughout Pride Month each year at the civic offices, commencing with an official flag-raising ceremony involving civic leaders.

Cllr Grey said he is shocked this not is already happening.

"It's a simple thing, but vitally important to the LGBTQ+ community," he said.

"My motion to full council is to address this and many other aspects of our local authority's lack of inclusivity."

Under the plan, Hertsmere would also become a sponsor of Hertfordshire Pride.

Local leisure facilities, operating on behalf of Hertsmere by Inspire All, would also need to "consider and meet the needs of LGBT service users, in particular, a zero tolerance approach to the use of homophobic, biphobic and transphobic language in sport and leisure spaces, and ensuring that trans people feel confident in using facilities appropriate to their gender identity".

Labour goup leader Cllr Jeremy Newmark added: "It's time for Hertsmere Borough Council to show their support and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community.

"This motion contains both symbolic and practical measures to achieve this.

"We hope all political groups will ensure time is allocated to debate it and that it will have their unreserved support."

You can view the full motion online here: www5.hertsmere.gov.uk/democracy/documents/s48077/Notices%20of%20Motion.pdf

The motion will be voted on at 7.30pm today in the Council Chamber, Civic Offices, Elstree Way, Borehamwood.