Advanced search

Cadets will cycle 24-hour's continously at Tesco Potters Bar store for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:14 19 October 2019

Police cadets will cycle to raise money for a Potters Bar defibrillator. Picture: Herts Police.

Police cadets will cycle to raise money for a Potters Bar defibrillator. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

Hertsmere Police Cadets will cycle 24-hours continously to raise money for a Potters Bar defibrillator.

The 22 cadets, aged 13-18, will ride a static bike ride at Tesco in Mutton Lane from 5pm on Friday November 1 until 5pm the next day,

You may also want to watch:

Cadet chairman, Jake Pike, said: "If defibrillation takes place within the first three minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest, the patient's chances of survival increase by more than 80 per cent.

"Cadets researched the area of Hertsmere and identified Potters Bar town centre to be a prime location for a community defib. We hope that public access to a defibrillator in Potters Bar could save someone's life in the future."

To run the event, Tesco have allowed the cadets to use their store to host the event and the Furzehill Centre in Potters Bar has let them borrow two gym bikes.

Please donate here so the cadets can raise £2,000: aeddonate.org.uk/projects/hertsmere-police-cadets/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

New post office arrives in Welwyn Garden City

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

New post office arrives in Welwyn Garden City

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Cadets will cycle 24-hour’s continously at Tesco Potters Bar store for charity

Police cadets will cycle to raise money for a Potters Bar defibrillator. Picture: Herts Police.

New post office arrives in Welwyn Garden City

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City community centre’s rubbish spills out

Rubbish overflowing at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karagh Murphy.

New artwork coming to Herts’ schools courtesy of county council donations

Schools across Hertfordshire are to receive 614 donated pieces of art from the county council. Picture: Herts County Council.

Police appeal following three vehicle M25 crash near South Mimms that left two injured

The M25 was shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists