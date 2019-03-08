Cadets will cycle 24-hour's continously at Tesco Potters Bar store for charity

Hertsmere Police Cadets will cycle 24-hours continously to raise money for a Potters Bar defibrillator.

The 22 cadets, aged 13-18, will ride a static bike ride at Tesco in Mutton Lane from 5pm on Friday November 1 until 5pm the next day,

Cadet chairman, Jake Pike, said: "If defibrillation takes place within the first three minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest, the patient's chances of survival increase by more than 80 per cent.

"Cadets researched the area of Hertsmere and identified Potters Bar town centre to be a prime location for a community defib. We hope that public access to a defibrillator in Potters Bar could save someone's life in the future."

To run the event, Tesco have allowed the cadets to use their store to host the event and the Furzehill Centre in Potters Bar has let them borrow two gym bikes.

Please donate here so the cadets can raise £2,000: aeddonate.org.uk/projects/hertsmere-police-cadets/