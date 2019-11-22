Cadets 24-hour cycle at Tesco's Potters Bar store will pay for life-saving debrillator

The Hertsmere Police Cadets pedalled 24-hours to raise money for a defibrillator. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Teenage Hertsmere police cadets have raised £3,222 by taking part in a 24-hour static bike ride to buy a life-saving defibrillator for Potters Bar residents - far exceeding their £2,000 goal.

Hertsmere Police Cadet chairman Jake Pike, who organised the event, said: "It was a great team effort and I'm really pleased with how it went and how much we have raised.

"We are now in the process of finding a location for the defib and are hoping to have it installed by Christmas.

"We will also be offering local residents free first aid training in using the defib with the council and fire service due to the extra money raised.

"We hope that public access to a defibrillator in Potters Bar could save someone's life in the future."

The 22 cadets, aged 13 to 18 started their challenge at 5pm on November 1 and continuously pedalled until 5pm on November 2.

There is still time to donate - just visit aeddonate.org.uk/projects/hertsmere-police-cadets.