Grants awarded to help Hertsmere communities celebrate Jubilee

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:30 PM April 26, 2022
35 organisations across Hertsmere have been give up to £500 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA

Grants to neighbourhood and charity organisations in Hertsmere, including Potters Bar, have been awarded as part of a special Queen’s Jubilee Grants programme.

Hertsmere Borough Council has given grants of up to £500 to 35 groups to help them celebrate the Jubilee, including during the extended bank holiday from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Cllr Meenal Sachdev, portfolio holder for community, leisure, culture and health, said: “We are delighted to be able to support an amazing range of events across Hertsmere and I’m looking forward to joining the celebrations on this historic occasion.

“By allocating funding to lots of different voluntary organisations across Hertsmere, there should be a celebration near you, so please join in the festivities as we mark this once in a lifetime event.

“The last two years have been an extraordinarily difficult time for many of our residents and businesses.

“I am delighted we are able to support local organisations, clubs and groups to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to help bring communities together.”

