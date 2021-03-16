Work due to start to tackle dangerous moth infestation

Published: 3:00 PM March 16, 2021

Treatment is due to start next month to tackle an infestation of moths in Hertsmere, which can cause allergic reactions in people and pets.

Oak processionary moths (OPM) were first reported in three council-owned sites across the borough in May 2020, and since then the council has surveyed over 1,530 oak trees across Hertsmere's parks and open spaces.

The survey has shown that 48 trees across 16 council sites have oak processionary moth nests.

Between April and June council contractors will chemically spray OPM-affected trees, in accordance with the Forestry Commission's statutory plant health notices.

Cllr Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: "Since the oak processionary moth was first sighted in Hertsmere, our officers have surveyed a large percentage of our oak trees to determine the level of infestation and ensure the safety of park users.

"We have a legal obligation to carry out the chemical spraying of infected trees, but will work hard to ensure this is carried out with minimal disruption to park users.”

The caterpillars and their nests can cause itchy rashes, eye irritations and, in severe cases, breathing difficulties in people and pets.

During July last year contractors wearing protective clothing removed and safely disposed of nests and caterpillars across Hertsmere's parks.

People can use the Forestry Commission’s online reporting system ‘Tree Alert’ (www.forestresearch.gov.uk/tools-and-resources/tree-alert/) to identify and report the Oak Processionary Moth.



The greatest risk period is May to July when the caterpillars emerge and feed before pupating into adult moths, but nests, even old ones, should not be touched at any time.



The nests are typically dome or teardrop-shaped, ranging in size from a ping-pong ball to as large as a rucksack. They are white when fresh, but soon become discoloured and brown.

The caterpillars have black heads and bodies covered in long white hairs and crawl in large groups, nose-to-tail, forming long lines on or around oak trees.



If you see any Oak Processionary nests or caterpillars in a council park you should report them immediately on 020 8207 2277 or email: customer.services@hertsmere.gov.uk

