South Mimms pupil snaps first prize with climate change speech

PUBLISHED: 15:59 31 October 2019

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden with speaker cup winners including Nicholas. Picture: Supplied.

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden with speaker cup winners including Nicholas. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A South Mimms pupil was awarded a top prize for his speech on climate change.

St Giles' Primary School's headmaster Keith Smithard with MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden. Picture: Supplied.St Giles' Primary School's headmaster Keith Smithard with MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden. Picture: Supplied.

Year 1 pupil Nicholas came out on top during the Speakers Cup at St Giles' Primary School.

He beat other finalists, who made passionate speeches on the scouts, karate, playing the piano and the Battle of Britain memorial flight, to win the cup, which was presented by Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden.

After visiting the school, Mr Dowden said: "It was a real delight to visit St Giles' Primary School in South Mimms for their Speakers Cup prize giving ceremony.

"I enjoyed all of the speeches which the children made and I would like to congratulate the winner of the competition, Nicholas in Year 1, for his excellent speech on Climate Change".

He was also grilled by the pupils on what it is like to work in Parliament.

"It is always a pleasure to talk to the children and answer their great questions," he said.

