Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP meets with Welwyn Garden City business to discuss Brexit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 December 2018

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office

Archant

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with business people from WGC and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet officeHertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office

Mr Dowden visited the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce to speak to representatives from businesses including Grace Foods from Welwyn Garden City and Airbus, which is based in Stevenage.

He said: “It was wonderful to meet business people from the county and listen to their thoughts on Brexit.

“We had a really good discussion, and the point I made to them is that through the Government’s deal, we will give them the certainty they obviously need so much.

“And that’s vital to the whole country, because companies like Airbus and Grace Foods employ so many people in this area - they really are vital to our economy.”

During his visit, Mr Dowden also met with a number of start-up businesses at the University of Hertfordshire’s Business Incubation Centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

23 Devon restaurants with views to dine for

#includeImage($article, 225)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Secret beaches in North Devon: 8 amazing secluded spots

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the prettiest coastal walks in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

MP meets with Welwyn Garden City business to discuss Brexit

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office

Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after assaulting three police officers

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New £500,000 Lister MRI scanner to reduce patient waiting times

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity

Teenagers reprimanded by police for antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City

Police dealt with teenagers who were exhibiting antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City businessman wins Queen’s Award for lighting company

John Fearon (left), from Welwyn Garden City, receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise with design director James Bassant and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Picture: John Fearon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists