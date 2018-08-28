MP meets with Welwyn Garden City business to discuss Brexit

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office Archant

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with business people from WGC and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office

Mr Dowden visited the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce to speak to representatives from businesses including Grace Foods from Welwyn Garden City and Airbus, which is based in Stevenage.

He said: “It was wonderful to meet business people from the county and listen to their thoughts on Brexit.

“We had a really good discussion, and the point I made to them is that through the Government’s deal, we will give them the certainty they obviously need so much.

“And that’s vital to the whole country, because companies like Airbus and Grace Foods employ so many people in this area - they really are vital to our economy.”

During his visit, Mr Dowden also met with a number of start-up businesses at the University of Hertfordshire’s Business Incubation Centre.