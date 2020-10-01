Hertsmere pays respects to late mayor throughout borough

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC Archant

After the mayor of Hertsmere died, mourners from across the borough including Potters Bar paid their respects to the late councillor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

The service for Mayor Cynthia Barker, who was appointed in June this year, went from the civic offices in Borehamwood on Wednesday, September 23, onto the The White Hart in South Mimms and the Wyllyotts Theatre and Cinema before ending back at the council offices.

The borough councillor had first represented Potters Bar before becoming Borehamwood’s Kenilworth ward councillor in 2015.

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

Managing director Sajida Bijle said: “My sincere condolences, on behalf of all the staff at HBC, are extended to Cynthia’s family and friends.”

Cllr Barker’s mayoral charity was the NSPCC and you can donate to her fund here tribute-funds.nspcc.org.uk/cynthia-barker.

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

To sign the book of condolence go to tolbc.com/CynthiaBarker.