Hertsmere pays respects to late mayor throughout borough
PUBLISHED: 11:49 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 01 October 2020
After the mayor of Hertsmere died, mourners from across the borough including Potters Bar paid their respects to the late councillor.
The service for Mayor Cynthia Barker, who was appointed in June this year, went from the civic offices in Borehamwood on Wednesday, September 23, onto the The White Hart in South Mimms and the Wyllyotts Theatre and Cinema before ending back at the council offices.
The borough councillor had first represented Potters Bar before becoming Borehamwood’s Kenilworth ward councillor in 2015.
Managing director Sajida Bijle said: “My sincere condolences, on behalf of all the staff at HBC, are extended to Cynthia’s family and friends.”
Cllr Barker’s mayoral charity was the NSPCC and you can donate to her fund here tribute-funds.nspcc.org.uk/cynthia-barker.
To sign the book of condolence go to tolbc.com/CynthiaBarker.
