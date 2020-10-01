Advanced search

Hertsmere pays respects to late mayor throughout borough

PUBLISHED: 11:49 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 01 October 2020

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

Archant

After the mayor of Hertsmere died, mourners from across the borough including Potters Bar paid their respects to the late councillor.

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBCHertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

The service for Mayor Cynthia Barker, who was appointed in June this year, went from the civic offices in Borehamwood on Wednesday, September 23, onto the The White Hart in South Mimms and the Wyllyotts Theatre and Cinema before ending back at the council offices.

The borough councillor had first represented Potters Bar before becoming Borehamwood’s Kenilworth ward councillor in 2015.

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBCHertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

Managing director Sajida Bijle said: “My sincere condolences, on behalf of all the staff at HBC, are extended to Cynthia’s family and friends.”

Cllr Barker’s mayoral charity was the NSPCC and you can donate to her fund here tribute-funds.nspcc.org.uk/cynthia-barker.

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBCHertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

To sign the book of condolence go to tolbc.com/CynthiaBarker.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man, 22, arrested after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in Hatfield park

A woman has reportedly been the victim of a sexual assault at Ellenbrook Fields in Hatfield.

Hertsmere pays respects to late mayor throughout borough

Hertsmere Borough Council pays its respect to the late mayor Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC

Ambulance bosses knew about sex harassment scandal months ago

Dorothy Hosein, the chief executive of East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST). Picture: Archant

First time buyers: Ready to purchase your new home? 9 things to consider

Buying your first property can be an exciting but daunting time. Picture: Getty

Leader of Hatfield Town Council ‘disgusted’ after investigation finds he breached ethics code by bullying

Hatfield councillor Lenny Brandon. Picture: Danny Loo