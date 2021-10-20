Have your say on Hertsmere Local Plan as public consultation extended

Published: 12:34 PM October 20, 2021

Public consultation for the Hertsmere Local Plan has been extended until December, with the council encouraging people to have their say.

Open since early October, the deadline for residents and businesses to submit their views has now moved to Monday, December 6.

More than 200 submissions have already been entered, but Councillor Dr Harvey Cohen, Hertsmere Borough Council’s portfolio holder for planning wants to see more people giving their take.

“A fair number of people have engaged so far and obviously we want that to continue,” he said.

“Our online consultation portal is an important channel by which you can submit your comments - but it's not the only one. You can also email in your comments to local.plan@hertsmere.gov.uk, write to us or complete our online survey.

"Our message is simple - we want to hear your views, so by whatever means you choose, please respond to our engagement and help us shape how the plan moves forward and how the borough grows over the next 15 years and beyond.”

You may also want to watch:

Thanking those who have already submitted their Local Plan views and explaining why the extension has been put in place, council leader Morris Bright added: “We want to thank everyone who has taken the time to submit their views in this first week of our public engagement.

“The high level of engagement so far really shows the strength of feeling for our borough among all those who live, work and study here.

“While we welcome the initial response, we're also aware some people experienced difficulties with the online consultation portal for no more than a few hours on the first day. Our team worked hard to rectify those issues immediately.

“In the meantime, we've decided to extend the time available for responses to be submitted by two weeks in order to enable as many people as possible to have their say.”

The draft Local Plan sets out how the borough could grow over the next 15 years, by providing homes for the next generation as well as the infrastructure and jobs needed to support this growth.

To view the plan and have your say, visit www.hertsmerelocalplan.com.