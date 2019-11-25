Advanced search

Liberal Democrat candidate for Hertsmere Stephen Barrett on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 13:49 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 25 November 2019

Stephen Barrett campaigning in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Stephen Barrett campaigning in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Stephen Barrett, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Hertsmere, has explained why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

"My name is Stephen Barrett and I'm standing to be your Liberal Democrat MP because, despite the current mess, I'm optimistic that with Liberal Democratic policies we can build a brighter future.

I believe that politics shouldn't be about offering the moon without explaining how it is all to be paid for.

So, we won't be hiking up borrowing to pay for ideology and Brexit. Instead, we will stop Brexit and invest the £50 billion remain bonus in schools and tackling inequality.

I work as a school business leader managing the budget of a large comprehensive secondary school. That keeps me grounded.

You may also want to watch:

I talk every day with teachers and see how they work tirelessly to improve young lives, but I also see the enormous challenges that the continuing financial squeeze has caused.

I've worked with education enrichment charities and I manage the school budget carefully, but schools desperately need what the Lib Dems promise: 20,000 more teachers as part of an extra £10 billion a year for education.

I am also a Liberal Democrat councillor. I champion the causes of my residents and I'm heavily focused on our local climate action plan. Nationally, the Lib Dems will tackle the climate emergency with more renewable energy, and by insulating homes and planting 60 million trees a year.

I am committed to remaining in Europe because I believe that will make us stronger, more prosperous and allow us to keep the United Kingdom united.

I know many of you voted leave but I believe that many of you did so because you were lied to. You were told we would have our cake and eat it. It hasn't turned out like that. That's why I am optimistic that many of you will vote Lib Dem because like me you want change for the better.

If you vote for me you will get someone with integrity, passion and ambition who cares for this community and has his feet firmly on the ground."

If you want to apply to vote in this election please go to gov.uk/register-to-vote by 11.59pm on November 26.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City’s footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

County council will overspend by significantly less than £7 million

The council might need to overspend by £7 million. Picture: Pixabay.

Plan for increasing recycling at Welwyn Hatfield flats put forward

It could be rolled out by Summer 2020. Picture: Pixabay.

Most Read

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City’s footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

County council will overspend by significantly less than £7 million

The council might need to overspend by £7 million. Picture: Pixabay.

Plan for increasing recycling at Welwyn Hatfield flats put forward

It could be rolled out by Summer 2020. Picture: Pixabay.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Liberal Democrat candidate for Hertsmere Stephen Barrett on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Stephen Barrett campaigning in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Folk legend Julie Felix set for St Albans concert

Julie Felix will be appearing at the next Folk at the Maltings concert in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Folk at the Maltings.

Conservative candidate for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Oliver Dowden campaigning in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Labour candidate for Hertsmere Holly Kal-Weiss on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City church has blessing service for pets

The United Reformed Church in Welwyn Garden City is hosting a pet blessing service on December 1. Picture: United Reformed Church, Welwyn Garden City
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists