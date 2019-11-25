Labour candidate for Hertsmere Holly Kal-Weiss on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Holly Kal-Weiss, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Hertsmere, has explained why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

"I am a teacher and campaigner who has lived locally since 1988. I began my working life as a children and families' social worker in Barnet and Hertfordshire.

I went on to train as an early years and primary school teacher, and have worked in a range of educational settings, in both Shenley and Barnet. Completing my Masters in Specific Learning Difficulties (Dyslexia), I now work with children who struggle with literacy and am a member of the National Education Union.

Since 2011, I have been a campaigner for Barnet's homeless residents, linking over 20 community venues and hundreds of volunteers in order to ensure night shelter provision in the Borough.

I have worked with faith communities, building cooperation and understanding, both as a member of Finchley Reform Synagogue and under the auspices of North London Citizens.

I am also a governor at a local primary school. My range of work and life experiences mean I have the skills to work with all residents of Hertsmere, and members of Parliament, no matter what their background.

Locally, I have witnessed Potters Bar's committed residents, people who care deeply about their wider community, with strong faith groups, schools that promote a sense of neighbourhood and adults who volunteer their time to support the next generation.

However, voters on the doorstep express concern about lack of infrastructure: difficulty getting GP appointments, costly train journeys and reduced transport outside of peak times and a rise of population attracted by the easy commute into London. There needs to be investment - not just in housing - but in the services that support the needs of the population.

It is a challenging time and Hertsmere needs a candidate who believes passionately that leave or remain, our community is at its best when we work together.

Labour's Brexit position will give everyone the opportunity to confirm the withdrawal agreement and help us as a country to move on and begin to grow our economy.

I pledge to develop efficient public transportation, protect our NHS, deliver well-resourced schools, a clean environment that protects green belt land and truly affordable housing."

