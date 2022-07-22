Hertsmere commits to Israel film and TV partnership

Hertsmere Borough Council has committed to a partnership with Israel which will see a collaboration on film and TV projects.

On Wednesday, July 20, councillors unanimously agreed a motion at a full council meeting to establish a partnership with the Embassy of Israel, with a primary focus on the media, television and film production, to foster economic wellbeing and community cohesion.

There are hopes that Hertsmere's rich film and TV production heritage will help support the growing Israeli industry, with film work having begun at Elstree Studios back in 1914, while there is a bright future ahead with the recent development of Sky Studios Elstree and expansion of Elstree.

Cllr Paul Morris, who proposed the motion, said: “We are a borough that is proud of our rich and prestigious history in film and TV production and is looking forward to the future, thanks to the launch of Sky Studios Elstree and the new Platinum Stages at Elstree Studios.

“We are equally proud of our diversity and tolerance as a borough, and this motion combines our two strengths as it attempts to enhance community cohesion and explore economic possibilities.

“By joining hands with our counterparts in the flourishing Israeli TV and film industry, we can explore opportunities which will benefit all of our community.”

Cllr Dr Harvey Cohen, who seconded the motion, added: “It makes sense on so many levels for Hertsmere to look to establish collaboration and enhance community cohesion with the Embassy and the people of the state of Israel.

“Hertsmere is becoming the film, media and TV centre of Europe and Israel is the number one start-up nation in the world with examples of its growing and increasingly popular TV industry being seen on Netflix and TV screens all over the world.

“This motion signals our commitment to our Jewish communities and all our residents that we do not tolerate discrimination.

“It also makes clear that our borough is open for business and that we will do all we can, as a council, to foster relationships on the international stage to ensure we achieve our economic potential.”