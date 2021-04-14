News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New interactive map to explore Hertsmere's heritage

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:00 PM April 14, 2021   
Hertsmere's new heritage map showing culturally significant sites

Hertsmere's new heritage map showing culturally significant sites - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

An interactive map has been launched to highlight Hertsmere's historical and cultural heritage.

The map shows the location of Hertsmere's museums and recognises the contribution of the TV and film industry to the borough, as well as other beautiful or culturally significant sites. All places shown on the map are free to use or enter. 

Laura Armstrong, GIS Consultant who developed the map, said: "The aim of the map is to showcase places of interest that residents may have not known about or visited before. It'll also be helpful for new residents or tourists to get to know the area.

"Hopefully this tool will become especially helpful as lockdown restrictions ease and residents are able to get out a bit more. 

"We would welcome any additions for places to be included, so please let us know of places of interest that you enjoy in Hertsmere."

To view the map go to www.hertsmere.gov.uk/parksandleisure

