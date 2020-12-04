Threats of legal action directed at councillors after homophobia claims

Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr Alan Plancey. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council Archant

Two Potters Bar Labour borough councillors are facing a defamation civil lawsuit after accusing the current Hertsmere mayor of “homophobia”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour

The accusations directed at rabbi and mayor Cllr Alan Plancey stem from a 2014 video in which the allegedly councillor expressed that under Jewish law homosexuality is not permitted.

“He didn’t say he created male to male, female to female,” Cllr Plancey, a Conservative, said of God’s view and added “the Lord said to the animals and people be fruitful and multiply”.

“Why are we trying to change the religion?” he said in 2014. “You as a person I can accept but your actions I can’t accept.”

And now the mayor has threatened a civil suit against Potters Bar councillors Christian Grey and Chris Myers along with the leader of Hertsmere Labour Jeremy Newmark, and asked them to withdraw their comments.

Representing Cllr Plancey solicitor David Rosen said: “The Labour councillors involved are currently taking legal advice, and we are awaiting their reply before a decision is made to take matters further through the courts.

“I can confirm that no acknowledgment of allegations put to them has been given, and neither has there been any apology or slowing of the continuous and repeated allegations which only serve to exacerbate matters.”

The openly gay Potters Bar couple, who are raising money to combat the threat of legal action, have said: “Recently, Chris and Chris were contacted by a distressed young gay Jewish man about a video from 2014 involving Cllr Plancey making what appeared to be openly homophobic remarks, which is attached below. He was extremely disturbed by the comments, which we believe are simply not acceptable in a modern, pluralistic society, especially from an elected official in a position of power.

“Please contribute whatever you can to our crowdfunder to enable us to ensure we can secure legal representation in this fight against Tory bigotry.”

Cllr Grey and Cllr Myers also tried to put their own selection of mayor to HBC at a recent council meeting, which voted in Cllr Plancey.

You may also want to watch:

During the heated meeting surrounding the appointment of mayor Plancey on November 18, Potters Bar Oakmere Conservative councillor Jean Heywood was called a “bitch” shortly before the meeting was briefly adjourned.

It is not known who used the language and both Labour councillors have disputed that it was them or anyone from their group.

The Potters Bar Furzefield councillors have also claimed Cllr Plancey used “outrageous homophobic language” in a BBC interview.

He told BBC Three Counties, he believed in equality and said “there is nothing in that video that is controversial”.

The 79-year-old also made reference to LGBT+ flags and celebrations, saying he didn’t like them putting up flags “because they’re more important” as people are equal.

Mr Rosen, acting on behalf of Cllr Pancey, added: “Rabbi Plancey categorically denies that he is homophobic. He is a man of peace.

“He seeks only to find harmony between humankind irrespective of colour, race, gender, or sexual preference.

“Throughout his career in public office, and indeed whilst employed as a Rabbi of the United Synagogue, his message has always been and remains that all people are created equally, and that pursuing peace, love, and respect within humanity is what he believes in.

“Accordingly, he does not discriminate or have prejudices against anyone whether because of sex, sexual orientation, race, colour, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, association with a national minority, property, birth or other status.

“He finds the accusations against him bizarre and grossly offensive that reference has been made to comments now, stemming from a widely publicised video in 2014 when he was asked to comment upon the view-point of the bible. It is the act of sexual intercourse itself between fellow men that he highlighted is a biblical prohibition because it does not bring life into the world.

“He has no issue or concern with same-sex couples and the love between anyone. It is not his business, and he has never said otherwise.”

In recent years, Hertsmere Borough Council has featured several heated exchanges between the Conservative group and the opposition, made up of Labour and Lib Dems, with one meeting ending in a shouting match.