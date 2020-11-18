Advanced search

‘Uplifting’ projects like Potters Bar Radio supported by community grants

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 18 November 2020

Hertsmere Borough Council gave just over £13,000 worth of community grants out to groups and organisations. Picture: Pexels

Hertsmere Borough Council gave just over £13,000 worth of community grants out to groups and organisations. Picture: Pexels

Pexels

Christmas lights and youth football were among the good causes to benefit from a funding boost recognising their work helping Hertsmere communities through the pandemic.

Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette SullivanLynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan

Hertsmere Borough councillors allocated just over £13,000 in community grants to groups and organisations which are actively supporting the community in the current crisis.

Among the top recipients were Christmas in Potters Bar, Potters Bar Radio, Borehamwood 2000 Football Club and Hertsmere Mencap.

Christmas in Potters Bar, the group responsible for organising and installing festive lights in the town for the past two years, received £3,500.

The funds will be used to cover ongoing costs for this year’s display, which was switched on last Friday in time for Diwali celebrations and aims to spread joy and hope during the current pandemic.

Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette SullivanLynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Borehamwood 2000 FC, Borehamwood FC’s youth football wing based in Shenley, has received £2,500 towards the purchase of a tractor and a container for storing equipment, and refurbishment of their car park. The project will enable the club to better maintain their grounds and support the 80 local children who train and play at the club outside of lockdown restrictions.

In addition, Hertsmere Mencap will be using their £2,500 grant to provide festive treat bags for members, after the group’s traditional Christmas party was cancelled, and Potters Bar Radio received £2,500 towards radio equipment for its presenters so they can broadcast from home.

Councillor Caroline Clapper, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and health, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to support a range of community groups and charities across our borough through this latest round of our community grants programme.

“In total, we’ve now given away nearly £40,000 to worthy causes since June across the two rounds of the programme.

“The first round focused on supporting community organisations which were in dire financial difficulties, and this second round has gone to help projects which are actively involved in supporting residents through the pandemic.”

For more information visit: www.hertsmere.gov.uk/communitygrants.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Free school meals to be rolled out in Herts over school holidays

Herts County Council has pledged to provide meal vouchers for children entitled to free school meals over holidays. Picture:Michael Penty

Knife and drugs incidents shooting up as Covid-19 frustrates county lines cops

Hertfordshire hospital trusts have seen drug-related A&E visits skyrocket since 2017, according to figures exclusively obtained by the Herts Ad. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Uplifting’ projects like Potters Bar Radio supported by community grants

Hertsmere Borough Council gave just over £13,000 worth of community grants out to groups and organisations. Picture: Pexels

Top make-up and hair academy relocates to Elstree Studios

Brushstroke make-up course model

Domestic abuse survivor will walk 27.6 miles to save others

Katarzyna Morzy is raising money for the domestic abuse charity Oasis. Picture: supplied