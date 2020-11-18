‘Uplifting’ projects like Potters Bar Radio supported by community grants

Hertsmere Borough Council gave just over £13,000 worth of community grants out to groups and organisations. Picture: Pexels Pexels

Christmas lights and youth football were among the good causes to benefit from a funding boost recognising their work helping Hertsmere communities through the pandemic.

Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan

Hertsmere Borough councillors allocated just over £13,000 in community grants to groups and organisations which are actively supporting the community in the current crisis.

Among the top recipients were Christmas in Potters Bar, Potters Bar Radio, Borehamwood 2000 Football Club and Hertsmere Mencap.

Christmas in Potters Bar, the group responsible for organising and installing festive lights in the town for the past two years, received £3,500.

The funds will be used to cover ongoing costs for this year’s display, which was switched on last Friday in time for Diwali celebrations and aims to spread joy and hope during the current pandemic.

Meanwhile, Borehamwood 2000 FC, Borehamwood FC’s youth football wing based in Shenley, has received £2,500 towards the purchase of a tractor and a container for storing equipment, and refurbishment of their car park. The project will enable the club to better maintain their grounds and support the 80 local children who train and play at the club outside of lockdown restrictions.

In addition, Hertsmere Mencap will be using their £2,500 grant to provide festive treat bags for members, after the group’s traditional Christmas party was cancelled, and Potters Bar Radio received £2,500 towards radio equipment for its presenters so they can broadcast from home.

Councillor Caroline Clapper, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and health, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to support a range of community groups and charities across our borough through this latest round of our community grants programme.

“In total, we’ve now given away nearly £40,000 to worthy causes since June across the two rounds of the programme.

“The first round focused on supporting community organisations which were in dire financial difficulties, and this second round has gone to help projects which are actively involved in supporting residents through the pandemic.”

For more information visit: www.hertsmere.gov.uk/communitygrants.