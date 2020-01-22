Hertsmere sets aside £100,000 for council tax support

A discretionary council tax support fund worth £100,000 has been set aside by Hertsmere Borough Council.

Last night, as part of simplifying its council tax support scheme for working age people receiving Universal Credit the full council decided to set aside a fund so no one is worse off by its changes to council tax.

Hertsmere Borough Council's new managing director, Sajida Bijle, explained: "Currently the amount of support a household can receive is calculated based on previous Council Tax Benefit Regulations. This is a complex, means-tested calculation so we're now introducing a simplified and banded scheme for working age claimants who are earning and who receive Universal Credit.

"We're grateful to everyone who took the time to register their views on the proposals, which were all considered."

There are no changes for pension claimants.

