New memorial for Hertsmere armed forces personnel receives backing

Plans for a memorial, like this one in Potters Bar, have been backed by Hertsmere councillors. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans for a new memorial to honour Hertsmere residents who have served and died in the armed forces have been backed by councillors.

The backing came at a full council meeting on Wednesday, as part of a motion commemorating the 40th anniversary of the British victory in the Falkland Islands.

The council executive will now explore funding for a memorial at the Civic Offices, bearing the names of all Hertsmere armed service personnel who served and died since the borough was created in 1974.

The motion also called on the council to remember the sacrifice of war and commend the future sacrifices of service personnel, recognise Britain's longstanding ties with the Falkland Islands and celebrate the referendums which showed overwhelming support among islanders to remain British.

Proposed by Cllr Harry Mortimer and seconded by Cllr Paul Hodgson-Jones, the motion saw Cllr Mortimer pay tribute to Hertsmere resident Bernard James Still, who died aged 26 while serving on HMS Coventry during Falklands War.

“Bernard's daughter gave birth to his grandchild, in this, the 40th anniversary year. However, Bernard will not see his grandchild,” he said.

“It's only right that we in the chamber remember those who have fallen in all conflicts defending our freedoms and democracies, past, present and those in service today willing to put themselves in jeopardy at our expense.

“This cost is only too heavy, and we see it being paid by other countries across the world today. A cost the UK government is rightly contributing to and helping to support.”

Cllr Hodgson-Jones added: “We, in this country, have a long history of constructive engagement around the world; of bringing democracy, of bringing peace to parts of the world that did not have it.

“That is what the UK did in 1982; it's what the UK is doing today, supporting countries not just in Ukraine, but elsewhere where there is aggression.

“We should honour the people who devote their lives to doing that, and we should certainly honour the people who lose their lives doing that - and that is what the motion is about.”