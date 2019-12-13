General Election 2019: Hertsmere reaction

Oliver Dowden. Picture: Supplied Archant

Conservative Oliver Dowden has increased his majority, after being re-elected as Member of Parliament for Hertsmere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertsmere General Election candidates from left to right: Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat, Oliver Dowden, Conservative, John Humphries, Green and Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour. Picture: Supplied by the candidates/ Green Party website. Hertsmere General Election candidates from left to right: Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat, Oliver Dowden, Conservative, John Humphries, Green and Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour. Picture: Supplied by the candidates/ Green Party website.

Mr Dowden achieved 32,651 votes in total, while Labour's Holly Kal-Weiss saw a 6.9 per cent downturn in votes and the Liberal Democrats' Stephen Barrett gained 7.2 per cent.

The Conservative's majority is now 21,313, with Labour coming in second with 11,338 votes, Lib Dems receiving 6,561 votes and Greens getting 1,653.

The results were largely reflective of results nationwide.

Oliver Dowden tweeted: "Delighted, proud and honoured to be re-elected as Hertsmere's Member of Parliament.

"I will work hard to repay the trust you have put in me over the years ahead.

"And nationally we have had a very clear message from the people.

You may also want to watch:

"Our job is now to deliver Brexit and a bold One Nation agenda."

Labour's Holly Kal-Weiss, tweeted: "Thank you to the people of Hertsmere who have welcomed me into their lives, it has been such an honour to get to know you.

"Oliver, look after them all, from Leeming Road to Oakmere, Bushey North to South Mimms, Battler's Green and the rest, they are all your constituents.

"One of the best parts of this election was standing alongside progressive opponents in the Green and Lib Dem parties. Let's do ourselves a favour - let's move forward.

"Now is not the time to be dogmatic, there are people's lives at risk."

Stephen Barrett tweeted: "Obviously gutted at the national picture. Parliament is a poorer place without people like

jo swinson in it.

"However, Daisy Cooper's victory in St Albans shows us it's not doom and gloom.

"For my part, I'm immensely proud of the Hertsmere campaign - a 7.2 per cent swing!"