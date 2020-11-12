Hertsmere community invited to join in Diwali drawing competition

Hertsmere residents are being invited to take part in a Diwali drawing competition.

Bunty Shah, founder of the Potters Bar Indians group, wants everyone in the community to take part and celebrate Diwali on November 14 this year.

He said: “This year has been a very different year for the whole community, and as many events in the diary have been cancelled and things have moved online, we didn’t want to cancel Diwali!

“Instead we would like to invite everyone in Hertsmere young and old to help us celebrate Diwali. We would like to see as many pictures of Diva’s (Candles) or other Diwali pictures in as many windows as possible.”

People can use the template in this article or create your own and then put the finished picture up in a window and use #Diwali2020Hertsmere for any pictures uploaded online.

Potters Bar Cllr Abhishek Sachdev and Borehamwood Cllr Meenal Sachdev have kindly offered to pick the best design that will be recognised by Hertsmere Borough Council.