Advanced search

Investigation launched by monitoring officer over ‘libellous’ Hertsmere General Election comments

PUBLISHED: 18:26 21 June 2020

Hertsmere borough councillor Anthony Spencer speaking at the hustings on December 2. Picture: HLP/YouTube.

Hertsmere borough councillor Anthony Spencer speaking at the hustings on December 2. Picture: HLP/YouTube.

Archant

A Shenley councillor will be investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council over an outburst at a 2019 General Election hustings in Radlett.

Hertsmere Labour's 2019 parliamentary candidate Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Hertsmere Labour.Hertsmere Labour's 2019 parliamentary candidate Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Hertsmere Labour.

Conservative borough councillor Anthony Spencer was captured on video, on December 2 at the United Radlett Synagogue, questioning the Labour parliamentary candidate Holly Kal-Weiss on her saying ‘free Palestine’ – which she views as libellous.

Ms Kal-Weiss – who is Jewish – said: “Cllr Spencer came armed with a libellous social media post on his phone to harass me in a public forum.

She also claims he said “she’s not British, she’s American”, which cannot be heard on the tape, when Ms Kal-Weiss has lived here for 30 years.

She said: “Why did he scoff at my comment that ‘I am as British as you’? The Nolan principles, broken by [Cllr] Spencer, require that we expect more from our elected representatives.”

At the time, the chair of the hustings, Jeffrey Gruder QC, said, “You [Cllr Spencer] are, with due respect, disgracing yourself” and told him to sit down.

Ms Kal-Weiss then made a formal complaint, in December, which was investigated by HBC’s standards committee – who have now referred it to the monitoring officer to be investigated.

The officer will then determine whether the remarks were made and if, as the Hertsmere ex-candidate alleges, they are “derogatory, inflammatory, discriminatory and racist and constituted bullying behaviour on the part of councillor Spencer”,

Hertsmere’s Conservatives are aware of the complaint, and said: “To ensure we do not prejudice the investigation we will not comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

Labour group leader for Hertsmere Cllr Jeremy Newmark also had a complaint made against him to the standards committee and was asked to write a letter of a apology over “a personal attack on the character and integrity of the complainant”.

If the letter is not satisfactory to the chair then he could also be investigated by the monitoring officer.

Cllr Newmark maintains he is not “allowed to speak about an ongoing standards case”.

“However, in broad terms my view is that in the current climate the informal disputes resolution process is preferable to costly and time consuming investigations.”

Cllr Spencer has been asked to comment but has so far not responded.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Investigation launched by monitoring officer over ‘libellous’ Hertsmere General Election comments

Hertsmere borough councillor Anthony Spencer speaking at the hustings on December 2. Picture: HLP/YouTube.

‘Tackling domestic abuse a priority’ as Herts police reach out to victims during lockdown

Herts police officers are reminding victims of domestic abuse that there is support available. Picture: Ulrike May, Pixabay.

Work to begin on High View neighbourhood centre regeneration

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Hertfordshire couple launches lockdown delivery service

A Herts delivery company has been successful under lockdown. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.
Drive 24