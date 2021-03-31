Borough council responds after residents raise town centre graffiti concerns
- Credit: Neil Boyle
Potters Bar residents have expressed concerns over the increasing amount of graffiti in the town centre.
A number of readers contacted the WHT about the graffiti in Darkes Lane, which has been sprayed onto shop shutters and planters.
One reader said: “Residents have been asking councillors to get this sorted, but we are just being told police are looking into and nothing more.
“The town is slipping into a bad state with loads of empty shops, and this is doing nothing to encourage new businesses to set up here.”
Hertsmere Borough Council has now responded to the concerns.
“The graffiti on shop fronts along Darkes Lane in Potters Bar is on private property and is the responsibility of the owners to remove,” said a spokeswoman.
“The planter is owned by Hertfordshire County Council and we have reported the graffiti to them.
“Residents can report graffiti and other issues online at www.hertsmere.gov.uk – or by calling 020 8207 2277.”
