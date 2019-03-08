Councillor Alan Plancey appointed new mayor of Hertsmere

Brenda Batten passing the mayoral chains to Councillor Alan Plancey. Picture HBC Archant

This week the former deputy mayor of Hertsmere became the mayor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conservative Councillor Alan Plancey was elected to take over from former Cllr Brenda Batten, also a Conservative, as Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council on Wednesday.

Brenda, who has now retired as a borough councillor, said "It was an absolute honour to have served as Mayor of Hertsmere and it was the perfect way to round off the many years that I served as a borough councillor.

Mayor Plancey added, "It's a tremendous honour to serve as Mayor and am looking forward to all the engagements that are coming up.

"Over the next year I will be supporting the mental health charity Mind, as well as Camp Simcha which supports Jewish families living with serious childhood illness across the UK."

Cllr Cynthia Barker was also inaugurated as his deputy at a meeting on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to have the support of Cllr Cynthia Barker as Deputy Mayor," Plancey added.

Conservative Cllr Morris Bright, who had to make a formal apology to the Liberal Democrats over "sexist remarks" this year, was re-appointed as leader of the council and Cllr Caroline Clapper was also appointed as his deputy.

Cllr Bright, who is also county councillor for Hertfordshire Potters Bar ward and borough councillor for Elstree, said at the time he never intended to cause offence with his 'off-the-cuff' remarks.

You may also want to watch:

All the committee portfolios remain in Conservative hands, after the May election, as they are still the majority with 27 seats compared to Labour's four and the Liberal Democrats' two.

Labour's Cllr Jeremy Newmark and Lib Dems Cllr Andrew Melville were also recognised as opposition leaders.

The Cabinet will continue to made up the same following councillors as before the election:

- Cllr Morris Bright: Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Communications and Consultation

- Cllr Harvey Cohen: Portfolio Holder for Planning

- Cllr Seamus Quilty: Portfolio Holder for Environment

- Cllr Caroline Clapper: Portfolio Holder for Leisure

- Cllr John Graham: Portfolio Holder for Finance

- Cllr Pervez Choudhury: Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Performance

- Cllr Jean Heywood: Portfolio Holder for Housing

- Cllr Paul Morris: Portfolio Holder for Community and Economic Development