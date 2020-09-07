Hertsmere has highest Coronavirus positive tests in East of England

There are now more cases in Hertsmere than any other local authority area in East of England. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Archant

Coronavirus cases have risen over the weekend in Hertsmere – which now places them first in East of England.

Yesterday, positive tests rose by 10 in one day in the borough, which includes Borehamwood, Radlett, London Colney and Potters Bar, and has been linked to indoor social gatherings.

Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council Cllr Morris Bright, said: “The last thing any of us want to see is the spread of coronavirus in our community.

“We have to continue to act to prevent this current increase in the number of cases in the borough from spiralling further upwards. We do not want more deaths and untold woe for sufferers and their families.

“Wear a face covering; keep your distance; wash your hands more frequently and for longer; and if you are showing symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 14 days.

“Thank you to all those who are helping to ram home that message in our town centres and high streets this weekend.

“Let’s work together to contain this threat and keep our community safe and well.”

The news comes after HCC warned of rising cases in St Albans’ neighbouring local authority of Dacorum – which only record one new COVID-19 cases in the borough yesterday – also had cases rising, which seem to have slowed.

There were four confirmed cases yesterday in Welwyn Hatfield and two in St Albans, yesterday, as well but there have been no warnings in either borough about cases rising.

Cllr Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Hertfordshire County Council, said on Friday: “We can confirm there is currently a small but growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Borehamwood area, primarily among young adults aged 16 to 17 years old.

“Contact tracing has begun and early indications are that transmission is likely to have taken place in a number of large social gatherings in private homes in the last week of August. In these cases, transmission did not occur in a school setting but through a number of friendship groups within the wider local Jewish community.

“We have already written to parents and carers of children at schools where fellow pupils are now playing their part by self-isolating – as well as working with community leaders, to remind them of the importance of following the government’s guidance to minimise the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

“Specifically, we also want to take this opportunity to remind young adults – as well as their parents – to stick to the rules regarding social distancing and the number of people you meet from outside your household. It’s vital that if you have come into close contact with someone who has been infected you should self-isolate immediately for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, book a test at www.gov.uk/coronavirus or call 119.”