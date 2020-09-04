Advanced search

Hertsmere COVID-19 cases growing due to ‘large social gatherings in private homes’

PUBLISHED: 14:31 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 04 September 2020

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hertsmere.

Coronavirus positive tests are growing in Hertsmere due to “large social gatherings in private homes”, according to the county council.

Cllr Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We can confirm there is currently a small but growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Borehamwood area, primarily among young adults aged 16 to 17 years old.

“Contact tracing has begun and early indications are that transmission is likely to have taken place in a number of large social gatherings in private homes in the last week of August. In these cases, transmission did not occur in a school setting but through a number of friendship groups within the wider local Jewish community.

“We have already written to parents and carers of children at schools where fellow pupils are now playing their part by self-isolating – as well as working with community leaders, to remind them of the importance of following the government’s guidance to minimise the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

“Specifically, we also want to take this opportunity to remind young adults – as well as their parents – to stick to the rules regarding social distancing and the number of people you meet from outside your household. It’s vital that if you have come into close contact with someone who has been infected you should self-isolate immediately for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, book a test at www.gov.uk/coronavirus or call 119.”

The news comes after HCC warned of rising cases in St Albans’ neighbouring local authority of Dacorum – which is currently recording between four and eight new COVID-19 cases in the borough every day – with 11 being recorded on a single day last week.

