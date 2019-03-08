Potters Bar heroes honoured in civic awards

Award winners and Mayor Brenda Batten at the Hertsmere Civic Awards 2019. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography Ltd Blake Ezra Photography Ltd

xx

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Myra Roberts and Mayor Brenda Batten at the Hertsmere Civic Awards 2019. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography Ltd Myra Roberts and Mayor Brenda Batten at the Hertsmere Civic Awards 2019. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography Ltd

Tireless community organisers from Potters Bar have had their efforts recognised in the Hertsmere Borough Council Civic Awards.

At a glitzy ceremony held at Elstree Studios, Mayor Brenda Batten recognised Bunty Shah and Myra Roberts, both from Potters Bar, among the twelve award-winners from across Hertsmere.

Bunty received his award for his many projects organising the multi-faith community group Potters Bar Indians, the largest group of its kind in the borough.

They are involved in organising cultural and religious festival celebrations, and has future educational and wellbeing projects in the works.

Bunty Shah and Mayor Brenda Batten at the Hertsmere Civic Awards 2019. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography Ltd Bunty Shah and Mayor Brenda Batten at the Hertsmere Civic Awards 2019. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography Ltd

Also among his projects have been organising trampolining for kids, a weekly badminton group, as well as a Bhuka card game evening for people aged 50 and above.

Bunty was actually honoured last year, but was unable to accept it due to illness.

He is delighted that the council allowed him to accept the award a year later.

“The real credit goes to the 407 current members of [Potters Bar Indians],” he said in a Facebook post.

Sobhagen Shah, also known as Susan, is congratulated on her son Bunty's Civic Award by Mayor Brenda Batten. Picture: supplied Sobhagen Shah, also known as Susan, is congratulated on her son Bunty's Civic Award by Mayor Brenda Batten. Picture: supplied

Myra Roberts was recognised for her decades of volunteer work with community group Sixty Plus Potters Bar and South Mimms, to benefit the lives of older people in the community.

For over 40 years she has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help with the running of the group.

She makes and sells homemade jams and marmalades to raise additional income for the charity and is involved with the annual fundraising bazaar.

Winners from across Borehamwood, Radlett, Bushey Heath and Elstree were also recognised at the event on March 23.

At the event, guests were treated to treated to silhouette cutting by the Roving Artist and a performance from the Fabulous Lounge Swingers.

Mayor Brenda Batten said: “I’d like to say thank you and well done to all of this year’s award winners.

“In their individual ways, each one has made a difference to the lives of others.

“I hope their example will inspire other volunteers to come forward and help make the borough an even safer, happier place to live and work.”

Bunty had even more cause to celebrate as he received his award on his mother’s 74th birthday, who was there to cheer him on.

Proud mum Shobhagben, also known as Susan, was delighted when the mayor came to their table to congratulate them.

“It’s an honor to be recognised by the wider community, Hertsmere is a wonderful diverse to place to live in and Potters Bar Indians is proof of this,” Bunty told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.