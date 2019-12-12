Hertsmere candidates thank everyone for keeping the General Election campaign clean

Hertsmere General Election candidates standing are Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat, Oliver Dowden, Conservative, John Humphries, Green and Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour. Picture: Supplied by the candidates/ Green Party website. Archant

Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat General Election candidates have thanked the public and the candidates for keeping the campaign clean in Hertsmere.

Oliver Dowden is the MP for Hertsmere after the 2019 General Election. Picture: Supplied Oliver Dowden is the MP for Hertsmere after the 2019 General Election. Picture: Supplied

Oliver Dowden - who asked the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Labour to sign a clean election pledge - said: "It's been a great campaign here in Potters Bar and Hertsmere for the Conservatives.

"I'm very grateful to the many, many local people who gave up so much of their time to help us over the last few weeks. It is always a pleasure to campaign in an area I've known all my life and to bump into people I haven't seen for years.

"We've run a positive campaign and had a great reception on the doorstep. At the beginning of the campaign I issued a clean campaign pledge and was pleased all the other candidates signed up to it."

Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour, said she thought it was nearly 100 per cent positive.

Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Supplied Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Supplied

"The great thing about Hertsmere is that there are so many different places," she said.

"The Tories have such a big margin so I have been running up and down everywhere in the rain".

"I really enjoyed talking to the voters."

She added that she was particularly touched that a man with mobility issues was coming out to vote despite the bad weather.

Stephen Barrett campaigning in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied Stephen Barrett campaigning in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Liberal Democrat Stephen Barrett agreed, saying: "At the very start of the campaign I pledged to support the #StopTheNastiness campaign and all candidates subsequently agreed to a clean campaign pledge.

"I'm not interested in running a campaign whereby all we do is mud sling or criticise the other parties, I'd much rather sell the vision of a Brighter Future offered by the Liberal Democrats.

He added: "Despite the constant media talk of division in society I have found that, on the whole, people have been polite and courteous on the doorstep - even if they disagree.

"We've had an especially warm welcome from ex Conservative and ex Labour voters who are pleased we are offering them an open and tolerant pro-Remain alternative."

"It has been an honour to represent the Liberal Democrats in Hertsmere and I have enjoyed every moment of the campaign (despite the cold!)."

Mr Dowden said he's enjoyed all the hustings and recognises the "sense of public service shared by almost anyone who stands for election, regardless of which party.

"For me, one thing has been loud and clear on the doorstep in Potters Bar - people are sick of deadlock in politics and want to get Brexit done and move on.

Mr Barrett said the hustings have been engaging and diverse despite some tense moments, with some bringing up the issue of anti-Semitism.

"We have had three sets of hustings in schools (one of them was in the school chapel, which was certainly the best setting!), one in a golf club, one specifically on environmental issues and one at Radlett United Synagogue.

"The audiences asked a incredibly wide range of questions, with some obvious themes throughout.

"Every single one of the hustings could have gone on for many, many hours more than they did.

"We also had one unfortunate incident when the Labour candidate was accused, by a Conservative councillor, of not being British enough to stand for election - it was frankly ridiculous and rightly condemned by all in the room at the time."

Ms Kal-Weiss added that everyone in the room though it was "atrocious behaviour" for him to question her citizenship.

"It was great at the hustings as a Labour candidate as we have so much to offer and something to say on every issue.

The Greens were also contacted for a comment from their candidate John Humphries.

You can vote until 10pm tonight.