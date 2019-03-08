Hertsmere General Election candidates announced for 2019

The poll is on December 12. Picture: Dan Wilson. Archant

Hertsmere's parliamentary candidates have been announced for the 2019 General Election.

The borough's residents can decide from the following candidates:

Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat

Oliver Dowden, Conservative

John Humphries, Green Party

Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour Party

You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.

You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.