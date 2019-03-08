Hertsmere General Election candidates announced for 2019
PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 15 November 2019
Archant
Hertsmere's parliamentary candidates have been announced for the 2019 General Election.
The borough's residents can decide from the following candidates:
Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat
Oliver Dowden, Conservative
John Humphries, Green Party
Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour Party
You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.
You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.