Hertsmere General Election candidates announced for 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 15 November 2019

The poll is on December 12. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Hertsmere's parliamentary candidates have been announced for the 2019 General Election.

The borough's residents can decide from the following candidates:

Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat

Oliver Dowden, Conservative

John Humphries, Green Party

Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour Party

You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.

You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

