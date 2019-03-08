Solar panels costing over £20,000 to be put on Hertsmere council offices

New solar panels will be put on Hertsmere Borough Council's roof, it was agreed last Wednesay.

Hertsmere Borough Council's chambers. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd. 2012. Hertsmere Borough Council's chambers. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd. 2012.

The photovoltaic panels are estimated to cost around £20,800 and would take 10.5 years to pay back.

Electric car charging points, replacement LED lighting, lighting controls, energy efficient boilers, double glazing and an upgraded roof have also been installed as part of the council's climate efforts.

It also passed a motion in September declaring a climate emergency and has pledged to ensure the council achieves net-zero carbon emissions no later than 2050.

The motion - which recognises 'the catastrophic effect of changing weather patterns' - commits the council to reduce carbon emissions in all its operations and engage with its supply chain to ensure it does the same.

A total fund of £150,000 has been set aside for climate change initiatives.