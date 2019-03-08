Advanced search

Latest The New European

Solar panels costing over £20,000 to be put on Hertsmere council offices

PUBLISHED: 06:58 28 October 2019

There is no date so far when the solar panels will be installed on Hertsmere Borough Council's roof. Picture: Submitted.

There is no date so far when the solar panels will be installed on Hertsmere Borough Council's roof. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

New solar panels will be put on Hertsmere Borough Council's roof, it was agreed last Wednesay.

Hertsmere Borough Council's chambers. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd. 2012.Hertsmere Borough Council's chambers. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd. 2012.

The photovoltaic panels are estimated to cost around £20,800 and would take 10.5 years to pay back.

You may also want to watch:

Electric car charging points, replacement LED lighting, lighting controls, energy efficient boilers, double glazing and an upgraded roof have also been installed as part of the council's climate efforts.

It also passed a motion in September declaring a climate emergency and has pledged to ensure the council achieves net-zero carbon emissions no later than 2050.

The motion - which recognises 'the catastrophic effect of changing weather patterns' - commits the council to reduce carbon emissions in all its operations and engage with its supply chain to ensure it does the same.

A total fund of £150,000 has been set aside for climate change initiatives.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

New planters brighten up Potters Bar station

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Antisocial behaviour crackdown leads to three Welwyn Garden City arrests

The police made the three arrests on Wednesday. Picture: Helen Drake.

Free fireworks display at Cassiobury Park in Watford for Bonfire Night

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Most Read

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

New planters brighten up Potters Bar station

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Antisocial behaviour crackdown leads to three Welwyn Garden City arrests

The police made the three arrests on Wednesday. Picture: Helen Drake.

Free fireworks display at Cassiobury Park in Watford for Bonfire Night

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Solar panels costing over £20,000 to be put on Hertsmere council offices

There is no date so far when the solar panels will be installed on Hertsmere Borough Council's roof. Picture: Submitted.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Welwyn Garden City school’s fireworks extravaganza for Bonfire Night

There will be a fireworks extravaganza at Welwyn Garden City's Harwood Hill JMI School on Friday, November 1, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Police ask Hatfield businesses to shape priorities with new feedback service

Police have asked Hatfield businesses for feedback as part of an awareness drive. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists