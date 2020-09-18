Advanced search

Hertsmere still area of concern for coronavirus as neighbouring council to Welwyn Hatfield receives ‘red flag’

PUBLISHED: 17:07 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 18 September 2020

Hertsmere is still an area of concern according to the department of health. Picture: DoH

Hertsmere is still an area of concern according to the department of health. Picture: DoH

Hertsmere, which includes Potters Bar and South Mimms, is still an area of concern for coronavirus according to the Department of Health.

The news comes after St Albans, the neighbouring lower tier council along with Hertsmere, receiving a red flag as coronavirus cases rise in both boroughs.

The latest data shows that St Albans and Harpenden had 38 cases per 100,000 people between September 8 and September 14, which is almost double the average area in England which had 18.

Meanwhile Hertsmere has 39 cases per 100,000 people over the same period and Welwyn Hatfield has 22.

There have been 113 coronavirus-related deaths registered in Welwyn Hatfield and 182 in Hertsmere up to September 4.

It is difficult to get rates from hospitals by borough but the government figures show there are 42 patients in East of England hospitals with COVID-19 and two on ventilation.

Daily numbers of patients admitted to hospital reached 13 on Tuesday, a big increase since the pandemic height back in the spring.

