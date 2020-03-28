Crackdown on residents putting out two bins planned for Hertsmere

Plans to crack down on residents who put out two rubbish bins for collection instead of one – as part of a drive to reduce carbon emissions – have been put forward by Hertsmere Borough Council.

On Wednesday (March 18), a meeting of the council’s executive backed a one-bin restriction that could cut the amount of waste that is sent to landfill from the borough, and increase recycling.

Recycling rates across Hertsmere are reported to be among the lowest in Hertfordshire – with just 44 per cent of waste in Hertsmere recycled.

The figure is significantly lower than nearby authorities like St Albans and Three Rivers, where recycling rates are in excess of 60 per, cent and is one of the lowest, apart from Broxbourne and Stevenage.

It is estimated that around one in 10 homes across the borough currently present two bins of residual waste for collection every fortnight – even though they should be limited to one.

Meanwhile the borough sends about 20,000 tonnes of non-recycled waste – know as ‘residual’ waste – for disposal each year.

A report says the enforcement action would bring Hertsmere in line with other council’s in Hertfordshire who operate and enforce a single bin collection policy.

It had initially been planned that enforcement could begin by September (2020) but that has been relaxed, because of the pressures of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the meeting council leader Cllr Morris Bright said the proposal was “extraordinary important for the longer term” but he said it would be “inappropriate” to agree to a target date, “because none of us know how the coming months are going to pan out”.

According to the council’s bin policy every house is issued with a 240-litre bin, which is emptied every two weeks.

For houses with families with five or more members larger 360-litre bins are available.

Meanwhile the executive also approved plans to improve recycling rates in flats, which was scheduled for June.

Leader of the council Cllr Morris Bright said it was important to get the message out to flat owners and landlords that “their time had come” and the council had to be clear with management companies that they have to play their part.