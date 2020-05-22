Advanced search

More funding given to develop derelict ‘danger’ house in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 10:04 23 May 2020

An additional £213,000 has been given to turn 111 Strafford Gate in Potters Bar into a two bedroom ground floor maisonette and a three bedroom first floor maisonette. Picture: Google Street View

An additional £213,000 has been given to turn 111 Strafford Gate in Potters Bar into a two bedroom ground floor maisonette and a three bedroom first floor maisonette. Picture: Google Street View

A derelict property in Potters Bar is set to be turned it into flats after councillors agreed on additional funding.

The overgrowth at the house in Strafford Gate, Potters Bar in 2018. Picture: Hertsmere CouncilThe overgrowth at the house in Strafford Gate, Potters Bar in 2018. Picture: Hertsmere Council

On Wednesday, Hertsmere Borough councillors unanimously backed providing £213,000 in more funding for the remediation, refurbishment and conversion of 111 Strafford Gate into a two bedroom ground floor maisonette and a three bedroom first floor maisonette.

The semi-detached three-bedroom house has a serious water leak, damp and mould growth.

READ MORE: Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

The front porch is unstable and likely to fall, the garden has become overgrown and the front door was no longer accessible, according to a council report.

Finance and property portfolio holder Cllr John Graham said that the council had provided less funding in the beginning to renovate the house but there was “significantly more damage” when they examined it.

Cllr Paul Hodgson-Jones, who represents the ward covering Strafford Gate, said that he has watched the house since becoming a councillor in 2007 turn from “dereliction” when an elderly man owned it into a “danger” when he died.

READ MORE: Derelict property in Potters Bar lies ‘untouched’ a year on from council seizure

Conservative councillor Hodgson-Jones, for Potters Bar Parkfield, added: “It’s not the decay since the property became vacant but over the decades.”

He did hope that the man’s heirs would renovate the home, but said “sadly this did not happen”.

The property was seized by the council under a compulsory purchase orders, granted under Section 226(1)(b) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, after the family failed to engage with Hertsmere Borough Council.

READ MORE: Derelict home in Potters Bar set for revamp after council intervention

Cllr Abhishek Sachdev, who also represents the Parkfield ward, said that he is happy to see something being done about the attractively positioned house.

Cllr Sachdev claimed he had received lots of phone calls from mainly elderly residents in the area about it being the target of burglaries.

Housing and transport portfolio holder Cllr Jean Heywood, for Potters Bar Oakmere, agreed and said it was “a great option” for it to be used for permanent accommodation, but said it would not be suitable for housing the homeless or temporary accommodation.

Labour councillor Chris Myers, for Potters Bar Furzefield, advocated setting it aside for key workers as affordable homes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

