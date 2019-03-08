Hertsmere elections 2019: Labour gains two seats in Potters Bar ward

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour Archant

Labour has gained two seats from the Conservatives in one of Potters Bar’s three wards after yesterday’s Hertsmere Borough Council elections.

Potters Bar's Furzefield ward has gone from blue to red after boundary changes – with Labour's Christian Gray and Chris Myers seeing off both Conservative candidates – Peter Knell and Martin Worster – by around 100 votes.

Reacting to the result, Potters Bar Labour tweeted: “PBL are delighted to announce our new councillors for the Furzefield ward. Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers are absolutely delighted and humbled to have been elected by the fantastic residents of an amazing ward. Thank you to everyone that voted.”

Potters Bar's other two wards – Oakmere and Parkfield – were both held by the Conservatives, with Jean Heywood, Christine Lyon, Paul Hodgson-Jones and Abishek Sachdev all elected.

Despite the Labour gains, the Conservatives still have a big majority on Hertsmere Borough Council – with 27 Conservative candidates being elected on the night compared to Labour's four and the Liberal Democrats' two. One result is still to be declared, with a recount required for the Borehamwood Kenilworth ward where two seats are up for grabs.

Overall turnout was 32.8 per cent.

The Potters Bar results from the Hertsmere Borough Council elections 2019, in full, were:

Potters Bar Furzefield

Christian Gray (Lab) – 611 (ELECTED)

David Hoy (UKIP) – 205

Peter Knell (Con) – 543

Chris Myers (Lab) – 583 (ELECTED)

Martin Worster (Con) – 508

Potters Bar Oakmere

John Doolan (Lab) – 459

Ann Muriel (Lab) – 450

Jean Heywood (Con) – 665 (ELECTED)

Christine Lyon (Con) – 645 (ELECTED)

Potters Bar Parkfield

Jonathan Brett (Lib Dem) – 447

Paul Hodgson-Jones (Con) – 754 (ELECTED)

Sachin Saggar (Lib Dem) – 397

Abhishek Sachdev (Con) – 683 (ELECTED)

Chris Shellard (Lab) – 168

Lynda Stoker (Lab) – 190