Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hertsmere elections 2019: Labour gains two seats in Potters Bar ward

PUBLISHED: 10:35 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 03 May 2019

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour

Archant

Labour has gained two seats from the Conservatives in one of Potters Bar’s three wards after yesterday’s Hertsmere Borough Council elections.

Potters Bar's Furzefield ward has gone from blue to red after boundary changes – with Labour's Christian Gray and Chris Myers seeing off both Conservative candidates – Peter Knell and Martin Worster – by around 100 votes.

Reacting to the result, Potters Bar Labour tweeted: “PBL are delighted to announce our new councillors for the Furzefield ward. Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers are absolutely delighted and humbled to have been elected by the fantastic residents of an amazing ward. Thank you to everyone that voted.”

Potters Bar's other two wards – Oakmere and Parkfield – were both held by the Conservatives, with Jean Heywood, Christine Lyon, Paul Hodgson-Jones and Abishek Sachdev all elected.

Despite the Labour gains, the Conservatives still have a big majority on Hertsmere Borough Council – with 27 Conservative candidates being elected on the night compared to Labour's four and the Liberal Democrats' two. One result is still to be declared, with a recount required for the Borehamwood Kenilworth ward where two seats are up for grabs.

Overall turnout was 32.8 per cent.

The Potters Bar results from the Hertsmere Borough Council elections 2019, in full, were:

Potters Bar Furzefield

Christian Gray (Lab) – 611 (ELECTED)

David Hoy (UKIP) – 205

Peter Knell (Con) – 543

Chris Myers (Lab) – 583 (ELECTED)

You may also want to watch:

Martin Worster (Con) – 508

Potters Bar Oakmere

John Doolan (Lab) – 459

Ann Muriel (Lab) – 450

Jean Heywood (Con) – 665 (ELECTED)

Christine Lyon (Con) – 645 (ELECTED)

Potters Bar Parkfield

Jonathan Brett (Lib Dem) – 447

Paul Hodgson-Jones (Con) – 754 (ELECTED)

Sachin Saggar (Lib Dem) – 397

Abhishek Sachdev (Con) – 683 (ELECTED)

Chris Shellard (Lab) – 168

Lynda Stoker (Lab) – 190

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertsmere elections 2019: Labour gains two seats in Potters Bar ward

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour

Hatfield Town Council elections 2019: Labour lose overall control

Hatfield Town Council is responsible for managing the allotments in the area, grants to voluntary organisations, some planning applications and other areas of interest in Hatfield. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Knebworth couple pass within nine days of each other after 55 year marriage

Monica and Ronald were married for 55 years. Picture: supplied.

Kyran Bracken to bring tales of England and Dancing on Ice to Welwyn Rugby Club

England's Jonny Wilkinson, Richard Hill, Mark Regan and Kyran Bracken show off the Webb Ellis Cup as the team go on an open-topped bus tour through London to celebrate winning the 2003 World Cup. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists