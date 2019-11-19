Advanced search

Potters Bar's Hertsmere council to spend around £310,000 on new computers

PUBLISHED: 08:25 20 November 2019

The council agreed to the cost of new computers. Picture: Submitted.

The council agreed to the cost of new computers. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

Hertsmere councillors have agreed to spend around £310,000 on the replacement of computers at the borough council.

Most of the computers at Hertsmere Borough Council are reported to be more than six years old - with some staff already experiencing problems and the stock of spare parts limited.

You may also want to watch:

And at a meeting of the council's executive on Wednesday, November 13, it was agreed that the 'desktop estate' should be refreshed.

If no action was taken to replace the IT, it was reported to councillors that slow performance or failure of existing devices would hinder the provision of council duties.

According to the report, moving to standard laptops for all staff - except where specialist equipment may be required - would enable 'agile' working.

It would, it was reported, support business continuity and disaster recovery by providing portable devices that could be used from any location.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar’s Hertsmere council to spend around £310,000 on new computers

The council agreed to the cost of new computers. Picture: Submitted.

County should investigate carcinogenic bromate at Hatfield Aerodrome site before quarry agreed

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.

Exciting young talent motivating Lee O’Leary to help both them and Potters Bar Town progress

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary says he is excited by his young side. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town back on the winning trail after Merstham success

Josh Hutchinson scored and missed a penalty in Potters Bar Town's 2-1 win over Merstham. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists