Potters Bar’s Hertsmere council to spend around £310,000 on new computers

Hertsmere councillors have agreed to spend around £310,000 on the replacement of computers at the borough council.

Most of the computers at Hertsmere Borough Council are reported to be more than six years old - with some staff already experiencing problems and the stock of spare parts limited.

And at a meeting of the council's executive on Wednesday, November 13, it was agreed that the 'desktop estate' should be refreshed.

If no action was taken to replace the IT, it was reported to councillors that slow performance or failure of existing devices would hinder the provision of council duties.

According to the report, moving to standard laptops for all staff - except where specialist equipment may be required - would enable 'agile' working.

It would, it was reported, support business continuity and disaster recovery by providing portable devices that could be used from any location.