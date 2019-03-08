Advanced search

Hertsmere Borough Council declares climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 20 September 2019

A climate emergency has been declared at Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Kevin Snyman

Hertsmere Borough Council passed a motion declaring a climate emergency and have pledged to ensure the it achieves net-zero carbon emissions no later than 2050.

The motion, proposed by Councillor Glenn Briski and seconded by Councillor Harry Mortimer, was backed unanimously by members at their full council meeting Wednesday.

The motion was put forward following an legal challenge earlier this month from environmental law charity ClientEarth.

The motion - which recognises 'the catastrophic effect of changing weather patterns' - commits the council to reduce carbon emissions in all its operations and engage with its supply chain to ensure it does the same. A fund of £150,000 has been set aside for climate change initiatives.

In addition, a cross-party member and officer working group will be set up to explore ways the authority can help reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate climate change. Further details, including an action plan, are expected to be discussed at the council's executive meeting on October 16.

Councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: "This is one of the most important motions agreed by the council.

"We need the support of our residents, staff, community groups and partner organisations to deliver our net-zero carbon pledge.

"Whether it involves changing energy suppliers, insulating more homes and buildings, planting more trees, or decarbonising transport, we will be exploring all the avenues available to us to help get our emissions down."

Leader of the Labour group Councillor Jeremy Newmark said: "At a time when there is great division and uncertainty, both at local and national levels, we can all unite behind this common cause for the greater good."

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Andrew Melville added: "Climate change is the number one priority for my party, and so I'm delighted it is now a priority for this council as well."

Hertsmere is one of 205 local authorities which has declared a climate emergency and committed to taking urgent action to reduce their carbon emissions.

To find out more go toclimateemergency.uk.

