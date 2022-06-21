Hertsmere raises flag to honour Armed Forces Day

The flag was raised at the Hertsmere Borough Council’s Civic Offices on Monday. - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

Hertsmere is ‘remembering the sacrifices’ of the British military as they raised a flag to honour Armed Forces Day.

Mayor Councillor John Graham led a small flag-raising event outside Hertsmere Borough Council’s Civic Offices on Monday ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

He was joined by Mayoress Barbara Graham, Reverend Oliver Blease, bugler Adrian Temple, Royal British Legion representative Brian Dee and other Hertsmere Borough councillors and staff for the occasion.

“Armed Forces Day provides an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of British military personnel, whilst also coming together as a nation to recognise the outstanding dedication and commitment our armed forces make in the service of their country,” said Cllr Graham.

“Today we honour Britain’s serving communities past, present and future; serving troops, service families, veterans and cadets.

“To show our thanks and appreciation, we will be flying the Armed Forces flag outside our offices all week.”

Armed Forces Day aims to raise public awareness of the contribution made by those who serve or have served in the armed forces, as well as those who support them.

In Hertfordshire, ex-service personnel can receive support from the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Covenant is a commitment from public and private organisations in the county to support the active and retired armed forces community living and working in Hertfordshire.

It also aims to support active personnel looking to leave service and settle in Hertfordshire, reservists living in the area or anyone with any other connection to the armed forces.

Former service personnel living in Hertsmere can also benefit from discounted leisure centre membership at the Furzefield Leisure Centre in Potters Bar, Bushey Grove Leisure Centre and The Venue Leisure Centre in Borehamwood.

To find out more about Armed Forces Day, visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk.

To find out more about the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant, visit www.hertfordshireheroes.org.

To find out more about support in Hertsmere, contact your local InspireAll leisure centre.