Advanced search

Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield fly LGBT+ flag for Herts Pride

PUBLISHED: 14:21 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 21 August 2020

The Pride flag at Hertsmere Borough Council offices. Picture: HBC

The Pride flag at Hertsmere Borough Council offices. Picture: HBC

Archant

The pride flag is being flown since Monday for Herts Pride by Hertsmere Borough Council.

Hertsmere mayor Cllr Cynthia Barker said the annual LGBT+ festival – which is not going ahead this weekend due to COVID-19 – is about the importance of celebrating diversity in our community and attracts thousands of visitors.

Cllr Barker added: “Too many people throughout the UK and the world experience violence, harassment and discrimination just because of their sexual orientation and gender identity, and pride is about tackling this.”

Similarly, Welwyn Hatfield put up its LGBT+ flag today and will be flying it as part of their commitment to equality.

However, Herts Pride will be holding an online quiz today instead and mayor Barker encouraged people to join in via Zoom.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Government COVID-19 tests remain low while self-reported cases spike in Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus self-reported testing has increased but the test rate remains low in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

‘Backbone of family’ and ex-Sporting Life editor dies in Welwyn Garden City

Bob and Lucy. Picture: Supplied by Lucy.

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results 2020

Annabel Dunstan recieved all 10 GCSEs at Grade 9.Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Government COVID-19 tests remain low while self-reported cases spike in Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus self-reported testing has increased but the test rate remains low in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

‘Backbone of family’ and ex-Sporting Life editor dies in Welwyn Garden City

Bob and Lucy. Picture: Supplied by Lucy.

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results 2020

Annabel Dunstan recieved all 10 GCSEs at Grade 9.Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield fly LGBT+ flag for Herts Pride

The Pride flag at Hertsmere Borough Council offices. Picture: HBC

Crash at South Mimms blocking road near M25 and A1(M)

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

Colleagues celebrate life of doctor at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who died of COVID-19

Colleagues gathered outside Stevenage's Lister Hospital to celebrate the life of doctor Abdorreza Sedghi, who died of COVID-19 in May. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Welwyn Garden City councillor details coming out story and advocates LGBT+ community to have Herts Pride

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Max Holloway. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Holloway

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results 2020

Annabel Dunstan recieved all 10 GCSEs at Grade 9.Picture: Supplied