Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield fly LGBT+ flag for Herts Pride

The Pride flag at Hertsmere Borough Council offices. Picture: HBC Archant

The pride flag is being flown since Monday for Herts Pride by Hertsmere Borough Council.

To mark what would have been @HertsPRIDE this week, @HertsmereMayor Cllr Cynthia Barker talks about the importance of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and why we're flying the #Pride flag outside our Civic Offcies in Borehamwood all week. pic.twitter.com/pEVnxaVnca — Hertsmere BC (@HertsmereBC) August 18, 2020

Hertsmere mayor Cllr Cynthia Barker said the annual LGBT+ festival – which is not going ahead this weekend due to COVID-19 – is about the importance of celebrating diversity in our community and attracts thousands of visitors.

Cllr Barker added: “Too many people throughout the UK and the world experience violence, harassment and discrimination just because of their sexual orientation and gender identity, and pride is about tackling this.”

Similarly, Welwyn Hatfield put up its LGBT+ flag today and will be flying it as part of their commitment to equality.

However, Herts Pride will be holding an online quiz today instead and mayor Barker encouraged people to join in via Zoom.

We're celebrating our LGBTQIA+ community and flying the Pride flag from today! Find out more about our commitment to equality for everyone in our community on our website. https://t.co/lqIVtKMaOz pic.twitter.com/RH4ylUFT04 — Welwyn Hatfield (@WelHatCouncil) August 21, 2020