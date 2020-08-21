Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield fly LGBT+ flag for Herts Pride
PUBLISHED: 14:21 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 21 August 2020
Archant
The pride flag is being flown since Monday for Herts Pride by Hertsmere Borough Council.
Hertsmere mayor Cllr Cynthia Barker said the annual LGBT+ festival – which is not going ahead this weekend due to COVID-19 – is about the importance of celebrating diversity in our community and attracts thousands of visitors.
Cllr Barker added: “Too many people throughout the UK and the world experience violence, harassment and discrimination just because of their sexual orientation and gender identity, and pride is about tackling this.”
Similarly, Welwyn Hatfield put up its LGBT+ flag today and will be flying it as part of their commitment to equality.
However, Herts Pride will be holding an online quiz today instead and mayor Barker encouraged people to join in via Zoom.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.