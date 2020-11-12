Advanced search

Help raise money for Herts Young Homeless by sleeping out at home

PUBLISHED: 17:37 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 12 November 2020

Herts Young Homeless Sleepout at Home takes place this month. Picture: HYH

Herts Young Homeless Sleepout at Home takes place this month. Picture: HYH

Charity Herts Young Homeless are calling on people to join them for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

You can recieve a hoody if you raise more than £250. Picture: HYHYou can recieve a hoody if you raise more than £250. Picture: HYH

HYH are asking people to take part in a Sleepout at Home, where you pitch up a tent in your garden, make beds on the floor or take to your sofas for the night and have your friends and family sponsor you.

The virtual event will be taking place on Friday, November 20.

HYH focus on preventing homelessness - from education in schools and family mediation through to supporting 16-24 year olds in their first homes or caring for adults of all ages who have mental health issues and housing needs.

The demand for their services to young people has risen hugely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. More young people are struggling financially and families are under greater pressures. Even £30 sponsorship would enable them to buy essential food supplies for a young person for a month.

If you sign up to support HYH:

· You will receive a Sleepout Survival Kit, including your own Sleepout T-shirt, in advance of the night.

· You will have access to a live Zoom stream with music and entertainment for you to enjoy.

· Receive your personalised Sleepout certificate once completed.

· Those who raise over £250 in sponsorship, will receive a free Sleepout hoodie.

For more visit: www.hyh.org.uk/sponsoredsleepout.

