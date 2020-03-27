Herts Young Homeless Hatfield office shuts down but offers phone support

Herts Young Homeless is located at Gracemead House in Hatfield. Picture: Archant. Archant

The Herts Young Homeless office in Hatfield has been shut as the charity is “unable to meet face to face” with its clients.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While Gracemead House is closed they are still using video and phone calls to support users and their families, in keeping with new coronavirus guidelines.

A statement from the group said: “At this time, we are particularly concerned about the physical health, emotional well-being and mental health of our vulnerable service users.

“In many instances, we are keeping in daily contact with our young people to ensure that they have somewhere to turn to.

“We are supporting those in need in practical ways such as supplying health information, supermarket vouchers, helping them to access foodbanks and to apply for relevant benefits.

“We are also continuing to work closely with our partners to ensure that the safety of our young people remains a priority.

“Over the next few weeks and months, we will provide updates through our website and social media on our services and the impact that these unprecedented circumstances are having.

“Our existing telephone numbers are being redirected to our workers at home and all email contact details remain as before.”

Similarly, Resolve – a drugs and alcohol charity that provides homeless support – has closed its outreach office in Welwyn Garden City and its community cafe in Hatfield. However Resolve’s Night Shelter is still open.

CEO of Resolve Joe Heeney said: “We shall keep on working and are working to keep open all of our other services for as long as we are able, or indeed allowed, until the next advice comes from the government.

“We may or may not then have much in the way of choices on what we do. We shall wait and see, along with everyone else on that.”

If you have any questions for Herts Young Homeless you can get in touch with them at info@hyh.org.uk

They have also put together guidance for rough sleepers and those in temporary accommodation available at hyh.org.uk/coronavirus

If you want to donate to Resolve go to localgiving.org/charity/resolve/.