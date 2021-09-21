Homeless charity fundraiser success will help transform Welwyn Garden City house to support vulnerable

Published: 10:43 AM September 21, 2021

A Hertfordshire based homeless charity have achieved their fundraising goal to allow them to fill a Welwyn Garden City house with everything it needs to support vulnerable people.

Herts Young Homeless' Future Roots initiative raised a total of £10,000 to equip a six-bedroom home with household essentials, ready for its first five tenants later this year.

The idea behind the fundraiser is to help some of the most vulnerable young people that the charity works with to transition from homelessness, or supported accommodation, to independent living with the help of a dedicated live-in support worker.

The charity stresses that it "isn’t a quick fix", with their aim being to help 18–24-year-olds achieve the social and financial stability and the necessary level of confidence and emotional maturity that they need to progress, grow, and lay down their own roots for the future.

In a social media post the charity said: "We did it! Thanks to you – and the generosity of nearly 40 fabulous funders – we can now turn our #FutureRoots house into a home!

"Your donations will be going towards equipping a new family home that will help local young people transition from homelessness, or supported accommodation, to independent living.

"A brilliant live-in support worker will be on hand to help them develop the skills to live independently, which will allow some of the most vulnerable young people we work with to flourish, grow and lay down their own roots for the future."

CEO Helen Elliot explained the Future Roots initiative in a video on the fundraising page: "This is a project in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and what we're going to do is create a home which will help transition some of the most vulnerable people we work with.

"It's not a quick, no definitely not. We'll be providing some intensive some intensive and that will be drawn from over 20 years of our experience as a charity and the support work that we've done.

"At the time of impact of lockdown there's very long waiting lists, there's funding cuts and what that means is there's a shortage of affordable accommodation in the area. So this will really be a lifeline."

To find out more or support the charity visit: www.hyh.org.uk.