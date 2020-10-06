Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City runners take up ‘remarkable challenge’ for Herts Young Homeless and Mind in Mid Herts

PUBLISHED: 12:52 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 06 October 2020

Over £2,500 has been raised by WGC-based Templewood Runners for Hatfield-based Herts Young Homeless and Mind in Mid Herts.

The five middle aged dads, whose kids all went to the same WGC primary school, jumped at the chance to take place in the London Marathon virtually on Sunday – before realising they had only five weeks to train.

Iain Critchle, member of the Templewood Runners along with Richard Stedham, Mark Thomas, Gresh Dave and Philip Turley said: “The marathon is a remarkable challenge and we wanted to ensure our efforts support two remarkable local charities.

“The London Marathon is the biggest single fundraising event in the world and we hope that Herts Young Homeless and Mind in Mid Herts we be able to continue supporting our local community with the funds we raise. We deliberately chose two local charities that already support our community in many ways.”

To donate more please go here: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TemplewoodRunners.

